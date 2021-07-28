CLEVELAND (AP) - Franmil Reyes homered twice, including a second-inning blast that bounced out of Progressive Field and almost dinged a bicyclist pedaling past on the street, and the Cleveland Indians beat the St. Louis Cardinals 7-2.
Reyes' leadoff homer in the glanced off the pedestrian bridge in left field and landed on the plaza area between the ballpark and Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse.
The ball traveled an estimated 446 feet. Reyes wasn't done.
He finished off Cleveland's three-homer inning in the third with his 19th of the season, a 421-foot drive to center.
Cesar Hernandez and Jose Ramirez also homered in the inning for Cleveland, which avoided dropping under .500 for the first time since May 1.