CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) - Panthers coach Matt Rhule said that while he doesn't anticipate running back Christian McCaffrey playing on Sunday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers because of a shoulder injury, he doesn't expect him to miss the rest of the season.
Rhule said McCaffrey has a separation of the AC joint, which is located at the tip of the shoulder where the shoulder blade and collarbone meet.
The bones are connected by ligaments.
The 2019 All-Pro had 151 total yards and two touchdowns against the Chiefs before injuring his shoulder on Carolina's final drive.