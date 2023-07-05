University of Tennessee at Martin locked down its men's basketball coach of the future today.
Ryan Ridder, who is entering his third season as the Skyhawks head coach, signed a contract extension that will keep him in Martin through the 2027-2028 season.
Last season, the Lexington, Ky. native led the Skyhawks to a historic season. UT Martin won 19 games last year, the fifth-most victories since the program moved to the NCAA division I ranks in 1992. The Skyhawks reached the Ohio Valley Conference Championship semifinals for only its fifth-time ever with Ridder on the sidelines last year.
UT Martin posted the following quote on its website after the extension:
"Coach Ridder absolutely deserves to be rewarded with this extension," athletic director Ryan McGuffin said Wednesday. "He has brought stability to our men's basketball program which has done nothing but trend upward under his direction."
UT Martin recorded their third-most OVC victories in school history last season, with 10 conference wins. Last year, the Skyhawks had their second best scoring and rebounding totals in school history.
With Ridder under contract for the foreseeable future, the Skyhawks can build stability and reach new heights as a program.