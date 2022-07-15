PADUCAH, KY -- Benton Sophomore River Stilley will be one of over 200 junior golfers from around the globe competing in this years US Junior Amateur that will take place on July 25th in Bandon, Oregon.
Stilley was one of three golfers to qualify for the event at the Kentucky qualifier in Owensboro, KY back in June.
"It is just a great opportunity and I have worked hard to get myself into that position," Stilley said. "With the hard work and my teammates pushing me to that level is something I need to be grateful for."
Its also an opportunity the 15-year old said is still starting to sink in.
"I don't think it has quite set in yet what I am getting ready to experience, because Bandon is just a special place," he said. "I am going to be playing with the best junior golfers in the world and that is just an experience that I am trying to get myself mentally and physically prepared for."
This weekend, Stilley is set to compete in the 86th Irvin Cobb Championships.