PADUCAH, KY -- Murray State guard Rob Perry announced on Wednesday afternoon his intention to return to play for the Racers for one more season.
Perry had entered his name into the NBA Draft back in March, but kept his eligibility intact should he choose to return to school.
In his lone season so far with the Racers, Perry led the team in scoring with 14.4 points per game. At the end of the season Perry was named to the All-MVC 3rd team.
Perry saw his largest output in early December during the Racers first conference road game at Valparaiso scoring a season high 30 points.
He will have one season of eligibility left to play college basketball and with his decision, completes the 2023-24 roster for the Racers.