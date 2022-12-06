MURRAY, KY -- Thanks to his performances in Murray State's last two games, against Illinois State and Valparaiso, junior guard Rob Perry has emerged as the Racers go-to player in big moments.
"Just being in those moments is priceless," Perry said. "Stuff you dream of as a kid. I love being in those moments."
Perry hit huge three's late in both games, which went into overtime. He finished with 20 points against Illinois State and 30 points against Valpo and was named Missouri Valley Conference player of the week.
"It starts with my teammates," said Perry. "They have the utmost respect in me and I have the respect for them. That plays a part in it, that I can knock it down and just trust that I can make it."
"It's our job to put that guy in position to be successful," Racers head coach Steve Prohm said. "You got to empower those guys and they have to do the work. Rob has been good to this point."