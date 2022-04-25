PADUCAH, Ky. - When McCracken County head coach Burlin Brower announced his retirement last month, you knew there'd be big shoes to fill.
After all, Brower won 227 games in nine seasons, and led the Mustangs to four regional titles.
Fortunately for McCracken, it didn't have to look far to find his replacement.
Dustin Roberts was officially introduced as McCracken's next boys basketball coach on Monday.
Roberts was a longtime assistant of Brower's. He spent the last nine years as an assistant coach with the Mustangs, and nine more as an assistant at heath high school.
Roberts has been a key piece of McCracken's success through the years. And now that he's the second head coach in school history, he said he hopes to keep the same continuity that has made the Mustangs so successful.
"The continuity and consistency for the kids is really big as far as hearing the same voices, they know the same expectations are going to come in every year with the same guys, so I think that's an easy transition for those guys," Roberts said.
Roberts said he was given a lot of flexibility as an assistant coach the last nine seasons, which he thinks has prepared him to hit the ground running.
As for the team, which is coming off a 26-4 campaign last season, junior Jack McCune believes Roberts' hire will help keep McCracken County competitive for years to come.
"He believed in us all the way through, and I've loved 'D-Rob' since I've been here, so it makes me feel confident that he'll have the team in his hands now," McCune said.