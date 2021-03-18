PADUCAH, KY -- Murray State sophomore forward Demond Robinson announced on Thursday morning that he will be leaving Murray State and entering his name into the transfer portal.
"Thank you to family and friends for being here for me, and also to Racer nation for giving me this opportunity to be a good student-athlete on campus," Robinson said in a post on social media. "This was an amazing experience and I am forever grateful. At this time, with a lot of thought and consideration, talks with my family and god, I will be entering the transfer portal."
Robinson played in 23 games this season, starting 22, before injuring his left knee against SIU Edwardsville in late February.
In those games, he averaged 6.9 points per game and 4.6 rebounds per game.
Robinson is the second Racer to enter the transfer portal following Brion Whitley who entered on Tuesday afternoon.