UT Martin Athletics Director Kurt McGuffin named Montez Robinson Interim Men's Basketball Coach on Tuesday. Robinson will lead the Skyhawk program after Anthony Stewart died unexpectedly on Sunday.
“We will be leaning heavily on all of our staff members to carry us through this challenging time,” McGuffin said. “At this point in the season, it made sense to hire internally and we are very fortunate to already have a high-quality candidate on staff like Montez, who brings five years of Division I head coaching experience to the table. After enduring an extremely difficult offseason, we look forward to getting the season underway.”
This is Robinson's first year at UT Martin. He spent the last five seasons as the head coach at Alcorn State.
“Under these unfortunate circumstances, I am thankful to our Chancellor Dr. Keith Carver and athletic director Kurt McGuffin for appointing me to lead the UT Martin Skyhawks,” Robinson said. “Coach Stewart was a close friend, good man and outstanding coach. So, with mixed emotions, it is an honor to be chosen to lead the program that Coach Stewart has been building for more than six years. The staff and I plan to continue working together, giving 110-percent effort on and off the court, to make Coach Stewart and the UT Martin community proud of this program. Our staff and student-athletes look forward to getting back to the court in Coach Stewart’s memory. During this time, let’s continue to keep the Stewart family, our players and the UT Martin community lifted in prayer.”