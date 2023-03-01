PADUCAH, KY -- For Murray State walk-on Rod Thomas, this past Sunday's senior day was more than just another basketball game. After four years of hard work, most of which has gone unseen by those not on the team, he was rewarded with his first collegiate start.
"It brought me back to my high school days, to have that same preparation as I did starting in high school," said Thomas.
It only took 10 seconds into the game for Thomas to get his opportunity to take a shot, and he made it count, draining a wing three.
"We worked on it all week," he said. "I knew once I got the ball it was an opportunity to to shoot it, I was going to shoot it."
It's not the first time that Thomas has been in a position to make a big shot. In his time at Murray State, he has been a fan favorite during blowouts, and with each touch of the ball fans cheer for him to shoot.
"It's very surreal and just a blessing to get that much love and support," Thomas said. "Especially for someone who doesn't play 40 minutes a game, 20 minutes a game."
For Thomas, who plans to become a college head coach one day, he has tried to keep his experience in perspective.
"I just try to make sure that I am humble and give as much credit to teammates and coaches," he said.
And Thomas has been no ordinary walkon.
To understand that, you just have to listen to Murray State head coach Steve Prohm on what that shot on senior night meant to the entire team.
"If we could all go back to that moment when he made that 3, its the first time all season when I looked one through 20, no one was thinking about themselves, and that was powerful," Prohm said.