Aaron Rodgers realizes his future is uncertain with the Green Bay Packers.

He acknowledged that again after the 31-26 loss to Tampa Bay in the NFC championship game.

Rodgers had by most measures in 2020 the finest season of his career.

The Packers drafted quarterback Jordan Love in the first round last spring, however.

Coach Matt LaFleur says he "certainly'' hopes that Rodgers will return to Green Bay for 2021.

