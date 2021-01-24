...Visibilities lowering tonight due to fog, drizzle, and rain...
For travelers and residents alike across the Quad State region,
look for visibilities drop to or remain between one and three
miles this evening and overnight, due to fog and drizzle.
Through midnight, the worst visibilities will be found along and
south of a line from Perryville Missouri, Marion Illinois, and
Greenville Kentucky, stretching southward to the Arkansas and
Tennessee state lines.
After midnight, these lowering visibilities will work northward
to Interstate 64 in southern Illinois and southwest Indiana.
Widespread showers and scattered thunderstorms will expand
rapidly northeast across the area after midnight, also helping to
lower visibilities due to rain.
If you or those you know are planning travel across the Quad State
tonight and into the morning commute on Monday, be prepared for
reductions of visibility due to fog, drizzle, and rain.
Should visibility worsen below a quarter of a mile overnight over
a larger area, a dense fog advisory may be warranted.
The low clouds, fog, and rain will persist during the day on
Monday.