MAYFIELD, Ky. - If high school football has taught Jax Rogers anything, it’s the lesson of perseverance.
Just two plays into his junior football season, he suffered a devastating knee injury that tore his ACL and MCL.
“I physically was sick," Jax's father and Mayfield assistant Mike Rogers said. "I’ll never forget that.
His doctor told him he’d miss the rest of the 2020 season.
“One of the worst injuries [the doctor had] ever seen," Jax said. "For football, probably the worst he’d ever seen.”
But Rogers would see even worse. After a year of rehab to return for his senior year, he re-tore his knee in Mayfield’s second game of the season.
“Going through it one time is enough, and I don’t wish it upon anyone," Jax said. "But going through it twice is something that is just challenging on a different level. Mentally, you’re in a spot that’s really tough to come back from.”
Fortunately for Rogers, Kentucky Senate Bill 128 gave him an extra year of high school eligibility, and an extra year to finish what he started. But, just like the first time, the road back wasn’t easy.
“Some dark days," Jax continued. "Especially knowing that once again you can’t help your team compete. You can’t help the guys you’ve been working with and working for. You kind of feel like you let them down.”
2019 was the last time Rogers played a full season here at War Memorial Stadium.
He led the team in tackles as only a sophomore with 125.
It’s been a long road to recovery in the three years since, but Rogers is finally ready to go out on his own terms as the anchor of this Mayfield defense.
“It’s something I’ve thought about every single day since that first injury, since that second injury," Jax said. "Every single day I’ve thought about going back out there and playing at the level I know I can and I know I will.”
There’s been plenty of chances for the Mayfield senior to give up along the way - but his perseverance has brought him back to the football field with a new love for the game.
“It’s something that you should never take for granted because you never know when your last snap is going to be," Jax said. "You never know when your last game is going to be.”
“Not everything is going to go your way," Mike said. You have to just keep pushing and working. He’s certainly done that, so we hope it pays off.”