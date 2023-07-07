PADUCAH, KY -- The 67th Rolling Hills Invitational is set to begin this weekend at Rolling Hills Country Club with a field that is comprised of former champions and some of the best amateur golfers in the region.
"If there's any young golfers that have any aspirations to be a great player, this is a bunch of people that you need to come out and mimic and see how they play and just enjoy watching them," said Rolling Hills Golf Professional Kevin Rhinehart. "It's a great opportunity."
Paducah native Drake Stepter comes in as the three-time defending champion and will attempt to become the first ever golfer to win the event in four straight years.
Stepter will find competition from different competitors in the field, most notably five-time champion Josh Rhodes. Rhodes has finished second to Stepter in each of the last three tournaments.
