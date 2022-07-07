PADUCAH, Ky. - One of the best golf traditions in western Kentucky returns this weekend.
It's the 66th year of the annual Rolling Hills Invitational, and organizers are expecting a big field this weekend in Paducah. Preparations have been underway this week at Rolling Hills Country Club in preparation for the event.
This year's field includes 108 golfers currently, which PGA golf professional Kevin Rhinehart said is one of the biggest in recent memory.
It's a good tournament," said returning golfer Mike Shelbourne. "It's a local tournament. It's where I grew up and played. I know a lot of people out here. I've had some good years, I've just never gotten across that line first."
Shelbourne and the rest of the field will be gunning for the top spot on Sunday, but they'll have to unseat defending champion Drake Stepter in order to do it. Stepter has won the event the last two years.
Only three golfers in the tournament's history have ever won the Rolling Hills three consecutive years. And with a talented field this year, Rhinehart said it will be a challenge to repeat history again.
"There's several new guys that are coming out this year that I'm not real familiar with, so I wouldn't be surprised if we had a new champion this year," Rhinehart said. "They're going to have to play awfully well to beat the guys that have kind of dominated the last few years."
The tournament tees off at 7 a.m. on Saturday at Rolling Hills Country Club.