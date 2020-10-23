ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) - The roof at Globe Field will be closed for Game 3 of the World Series between the Los Angeles Dodgers and Tampa Bay Rays.
The commissioner's office says it made the decision because of a forecast of cooler weather and the possibility of rain.
The game-time temperature is forecast to be about 51 degrees.
The roof at the new $1.2 billion home of the Texas Rangers had been open for the first two games.
The temperature was 82 degrees when Tuesday's opener began and 81 degrees when Game 2 started Wednesday night.