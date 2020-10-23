Weather Alert

...SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHEASTERN MASSAC...MCCRACKEN AND NORTHWESTERN GRAVES COUNTIES UNTIL 400 PM CDT... AT 316 PM CDT, DOPPLER RADAR WAS TRACKING A STRONG THUNDERSTORM OVER BARKLEY REGIONAL AIRPORT, OR 7 MILES WEST OF LONE OAK, MOVING NORTHEAST AT 40 MPH. PENNY SIZE HAIL AND WIND GUSTS UP TO 50 MPH WILL BE POSSIBLE WITH THIS STORM. LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE... PADUCAH, METROPOLIS, LONE OAK, BROOKPORT, WEST PADUCAH AND BARKLEY REGIONAL AIRPORT.