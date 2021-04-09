AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) - Justin Rose struggled to a 72 in the second round of the Masters, a far cry from his opening 65.
But the Englishman remained out front at 7-under 137 through 36 holes.
Will Zalatoris and Brian Harman are one stroke off the pace, with Jordan Spieth and Marc Leishman two shots back.
There won't be a back-to-back winner, as Dustin Johnson became only the 11th defending champion to miss the cut.
He bogeyed three of the last four holes and finished two shots below the cut line.
Also coming up short: Rory McIlroy, Lee Westwood, Brooks Koepka and Sergio Garcia.