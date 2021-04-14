ST. LOUIS (AP) - Joe Ross pitched six sharp innings and the Washington Nationals threw their first regular-season shutout at Busch Stadium, blanking the St. Louis Cardinals 6-0.
Ross improved to 3-0 in four career starts against the Cardinals.
He allowed four hits, struck out five and walked one.
He also singled and scored a run.
Four relievers combined to hold St. Louis hitless the rest of the way.
The Nationals, who started play in Washington in 2005, had pitched a shutout at St. Louis in the 2019 NL Championship Series opener, but never in the regular season.
Ryan Zimmerman hit his first homer of the season, a two-run drive off Adam Wainwright.