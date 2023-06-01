LEXINGTON, Ky. -- McCracken County softball suffered a first-round upset at the hands of Rowan County on Thursday.
The Lady Mustangs fell 4-2 to Rowan County at John Cropp Stadium. The team found itself in an early 3-1 hole after three innings. However, they had chances to make it a game.
McCracken County left four runners on base in the 5th and 6th innings. Head coach Tony Hayden said his team also had trouble with Lady Vikings pitcher Trinity Lambert, who allowed just four hits on the day.
"She threw a bunch of junk stuff that we normally don't hit well, number one," Hayden said. "Number two, like last year, we weren't patient. She couldn't throw the ball by us. The biggest thing is we hit her pitches for seven innings. They made two or three really got plays that kept it from getting tight. We had too many opportunities to tie the game up or to win it, and we didn't get it done."
McCracken County's season came to an end with a 31-6 record.