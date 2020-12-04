CLEVELAND (AP) - Nick Chubb finished second to Tennessee's Derrick Henry for the rushing title in 2019.
That bothered his teammates, not Chubb.
Cleveland's third-year back was in position to become the first Browns back to lead the league since 1968 when Henry passed him in the final game of 2019.
Two of the NFL's best runners match their skills Sunday when the Browns visit the Titans.
Tennessee is eyeing a return to the AFC championship game, while the Browns, who have benefited from a soft schedule, are trying to end an 18-year playoff drought.