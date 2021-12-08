Russell leads SE Missouri over Evansville 75-73 Associated Press Dec 8, 2021 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (AP) - Phillip Russell had a career-high 24 points as Southeast Missouri narrowly beat Evansville 75-73.Noah Frederking was one of three Purple Aces with 15 points. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Semo Evansville College Basketball Weather Forecast Currently in Paducah 33°F Clear 50°F / 27°F Photo Galleries B-25 Barnstorming Tour across Kentucky stops in Paducah Your May 4 storm photos 2021 Paducah Dogwood Trail winners Top Stories Articles Videos ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. Submit a News Tip Request a News Story Dub Send Us Your Birthday © Copyright 2021 WPSD Local 6, 100 Television Lane Paducah, KY | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.