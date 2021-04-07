PADUCAH, KY -- Just two days after having their regular season finale canceled, the Southern Illinois Salukis have added 23rd ranked Southeastern Louisiana to their schedule.
The 16th ranked Salukis will host the Lions on Saturday, April 17th at noon at Saluki Stadium.
This will give SIU one final regular season game before the FCS Playoff field of 16 is announced.
It was on Monday night when Western Illinois opted out of their season following covid-19 related issues that forced the Salukis to lose the final game on their spring schedule.
SIU also lost a scheduled game to Illinois State the previous weekend due to the Redbirds opting out of their season.