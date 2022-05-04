CARBONDALE, Ill. — The Southern Illinois men's golf team was assigned to the Columbus Regional on Wednesday, as the school prepares to compete in the NCAA Division I Championship tournament for the third time in school history.
Southern Illinois earned their first trip to the NCAA Regionals since 2019 after claiming the Missouri Valley Conference Championship by 17-strokes, the largest margin of victory for an MVC champ since 2015.
Matthis Besard was named the MVC Golfer of the Year and voted to the All-Conference team, along with teammate Tom Cleaton. Head coach Danielle Kaufman was also recognized as 2022 Coach of the Year by the league coaches, the first woman in MVC men's golf history to earn the honor.