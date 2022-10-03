PADUCAH, Ky. - There were a lot of folks in Carbondale ready to hit the panic button after the first two weeks of Southern Illinois' season.
The Salukis came into the year ranked 9th in the preseason, but started the season 0-2.
But ever since that shaky start, the Salukis have put that criticism to bed.
Southern Illinois has ripped off three straight wins over the last three weeks.
The Salukis took down a Big 10 opponent in Northwestern, defeated No. 19 North Dakota, and beat Illinois State on the road last week.
The recent form from Southern Illinois was what many expected at the start of the season, but head coach Nick Hill said going through that early adversity has put his team in a strong place midway through the season.
"I think that this is a confident group," Hill said. "I think they've proven to themselves what type of team that we can have if we do the things that are necessary. You can't go to Northwestern and win unless you believed in yourself. Even in tough times these guys still believed, and I think we've grown together a lot through these five weeks. You don't really know, and you can't really create the at kind of culture until you're in really tough, shared experiences."
SIU will hit the road again this week to face Missouri State on Saturday.