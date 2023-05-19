SALT LAKE CITY, Utah — Southern Illinois put a scare into No. 15-ranked Utah in the opening game of the Utah Regional of the NCAA Tournament on Friday, before the Utes (38-13) prevailed, 11-9, at Dumke Family Softball Stadium.
Trailing early, 6-0, the Salukis (36-19) batted around in the third inning to score five runs and cut the deficit to 6-5. Tori Schullian opened the frame for SIU with a single, and her base hit was followed by five-straight singles. Anna Carder completed the scoring for Southern by driving home two runs with a single to left center.
After falling behind, 9-5, SIU rallied once again in the top of the sixth with four runs. An error, a walk and a two-RBI single by Elizabeth Warwick plated two runs to make it 9-7. Rylie Hamilton then delivered a two-run double off the wall in right field to tie it, 9-9.
Utah's Karlie Davison drove home two runs in the bottom of the sixth, giving her five RBI on the day and making the final margin, 11-9.
Madi Eberle pitched a complete game for the Salukis and settled into a groove midway through the game, retiring seven of eight hitters during one stretch.
In a double-elimination tournament, Southern Illinois will play Baylor on Saturday at 4:30 p.m. in the loser's bracket. Utah advanced to play Ole Miss in the winner's bracket.