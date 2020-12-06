CARBONDALE, Ill. - The SIU men's basketball team never trailed and cruised to a 41-point win over Division II Quincy, 102-61, on Sunday afternoon at Banterra Center. All 12 available Salukis scored in the game, and SIU's 102 points were tied for the most by the program since 1998.
"You never know how a game like this can go," said assistant coach Brendan Mullins, who was the team's acting head coach while Bryan Mullins is in isolation until Tuesday after a positive COVID test. "You can take a team lightly and come out slow. I'm really proud that our guys stuck our game plan and played the way we wanted to. Everyone got a chance to play; the ball really moved on offense; and everyone scored."
The Salukis (2-0) which were coming off an overtime road win at SEMO on Wednesday, In that game, SIU scored 32 points in the game's final 10 minutes. The Salukis kept the offense rolling against Quincy, scoring 56 points in the first half on 65 percent shooting.
SIU dominated in every phase of the game. The Salukis shot 56% from the field and held Quincy to 38%. SIU hit on 44% from the 3-point line and held Quincy to 26% from deep. Eight SIU players shot 50% or better from the field individually. The Salukis won bench points, fast break points, points off turnovers, points in the paint and second-chance points.
"Twenty-three assists and six turnovers -- that's my favorite stat of the night," Mullins said. "The ball was shared by everybody. We had five guys in double-figures, and Anthony had nine, almost six guys in double figures. The guys had fun playing for each other tonight."
The most encouraging stat of the night: SIU outrebounded Quincy 45-30. The Salukis struggled to rebound last season and were outrebounded by 13 in the season opener vs. SEMO. After SEMO got 17 second chance points on Wednesday, the Salukis held Quincy to just four.
"The pursuit was really good and the result was even better -- only four offensive rebounds (for Quincy)," Mullins said. "But we still need to be more physical. We didn't fix the problem in one game, but it's something to build on. Murray State has two big boys inside that we need to be ready for on Friday."
SIU grew its lead to double digits within the game's first seven minutes, to 20 by halftime, to 30 by the 15-minute mark of the second half, and to 40 when walk-on Chris Cross nailed a 3-pointer in the game's final minute. SIU's 41-point margin of victory was the program's biggest since a 55-point win over Missouri Southern in 1994.
Marcus Domask had a game-high 18 points to lead five Salukis in double figures. Ben Harvey had 16 points after scoring 22 in his SIU debut on Wednesday. Steven Verplancken Jr. had 14, Lance Jones had 11, and Trent Brown set his career high with 12 points on 4-of-7 shooting from the 3-point line.
"Trent is one our hardest-working kids; he's one of our toughest kids; and he shoots the ball as well as anyone I've been around," Mullins said of Brown. "He went through his ups and downs last year, and all it did was make him tougher. He had a phenomenal offseason. As the season goes on, you'll see him put the ball on the floor more. He's gotten very comfortable driving and kicking, as well. He's so confident right now. He's shooting an unbelievable percentage in practice. I'm really happy to see him shoot the ball the way he did tonight.”
UP NEXT: SIU hosts Murray State at 6:30 p.m. on Friday night at Banterra Center in the Charles Helleny Tip-Off Classic. SIU is trying to snap a three-game skid against the Racers.
NOTES: SIU has started the year 2-0 in back-to-back seasons for the first time since 2008-09 and 2009-10 ... SIU is 13-3 at Banterra Center under head coach Bryan Mullins ... SIU is 18-4 in its last 22 home games, dating back to Jan. 23, 2019 ... SIU won its fifth-straight non-conference home game ... SIU's 102 points were the program's most since also scoring 102 against North Caroline A&T in 2017-18. The last time SIU scored more than 102 was in 1998 (Rich Herrin's Salukis beat Missouri State, 106-78) ... Head coach Bryan Mullins will return to the team this week after a 10-day isolation period following a positive COVID-19 test on November 27 ... SIU is 3-0 in the Mullins era when five players score in double-figures ... SIU has scored 80+ points in both games this year after not scoring 80 or more in 2019-20.