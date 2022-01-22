PEORIA, Ill. — Bradley used big runs at the start of each half on its way to a 70-62 win over Southern Illinois on Saturday night at Carver Arena.
.
The Braves (10-10, 4-4) came out of the gate with a 15-5 run in the first four minutes of the game. The inside-outside combo of center Rink Mast (20 points, 9 rebounds) and point guard Terry Roberts (18 points, 6 rebounds, 7 assists) were a handful for Southern to defend.
"We just didn't start the game or the second half the right way," said SIU head coach Bryan Mullins. "We can't allow their two best guys to get going like that."
The Salukis (10-9, 3-4) climbed back into the game, twice cutting the deficit to a single point.
Lance Jones, who finished with 19 points to lead Southern, showed signs of breaking out of his 3-point shooting slump, connecting on 3-of-5 from deep.
"I'm starting to get that confidence back," he said. "If I'm hitting my (outside) shot they're going to play me tight, and I can make plays downhill and create for my teammates."
His 3-ball with 6:21 left in the first half narrowed the gap to 29-28.
"Lance is a great shooter and I think he's going to continue shooting like this for the rest of the season," Mullins said.
A pair of Marcus Domask free throws again brought SIU within a point, 35-34, but it could never get over the hump to take the lead. Domask finished with 14 points.
Up by four at halftime, Bradley started the second half on a 10-2 run to push its lead to 12. The Braves led by as many as 13 before the Salukis clawed back to within seven during the final minutes.
"I felt like we were always playing catch-up," Jones said. "Every time we'd get close, they'd go on another run."
Both teams cooled off from the field in the second half. SIU dropped from 55 to 29 percent shooting, while Bradley dipped from 55 to 38.
"I think in the second half we got a little too stagnant and played a little too much off the dribble," Mullins said.
The Salukis have a tall task ahead with back-to-back games against No. 22-ranked Loyola. The teams meet in Chicago on Tuesday, with a rematch in Carbondale set for Thursday night.