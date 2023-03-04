Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Kentucky...Illinois...Missouri...Indiana... Ohio River at Olmsted Lock and Dam. Ohio River at Paducah. Ohio River at Cairo. Ohio River at Newburgh Dam. Ohio River at Shawneetown. Ohio River at J.T. Myers Dam. Ohio River at Mount Vernon. .Runoff from recent heavy rain is forecast to send the Ohio River above flood stage at several points over the next week. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. && ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY EVENING TO SATURDAY AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Ohio River at Paducah. * WHEN...From Tuesday evening to Saturday afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 39.0 feet, Minor flooding occurs affecting mainly bottomland and surrounding low lying areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 9:00 PM CST Saturday the stage was 32.0 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage Tuesday evening to a crest of 40.0 feet Thursday evening. It will then fall below flood stage late Saturday morning. - Flood stage is 39.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&