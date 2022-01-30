CARBONDALE, Ill. — Southern Illinois is known as one of the nation's top defensive teams, allowing less than 60 points per game. On Sunday, SIU flipped the script, using a potent offensive performance to dispatch Valparaiso, 77-55, at the Banterra Center.
Four players scored in double figures for the Salukis (11-11, 4-6), who had their highest scoring output of the conference season. They were up by 15 at halftime and by as many as 27 in the second half.
Lance Jones led Southern with an impressive stat line — 22 points, seven assists, and 5-of-6 shooting from 3-point range. He took 10 shots on the day and missed only twice.
"Lance played with tremendous poise and confidence," said SIU head coach Bryan Mullins. "Even when he was playing as fast as possible in transition, he always seemed under control with his decision-making. Every time he shot the ball, I felt like he knew he was going to make it."
The Salukis executed the screen and roll to perfection during a season-best, 43-point first half. The front court duo of J.D. Muila and Kyler Filewich combined for 23 points and 15 rebounds, including three first-half dunks.
"It started out with our bigs," Jones said. "The way they finished around the rim, it opened up everything else."
Mullins said the coaching staff and players never doubted the team's ability to score, even after being held to 39 points by league-leading Loyola on Thursday.
"We showed the guys all the good shots we took Thursday night against Loyola that didn't go in, and there were 16 clips," Mullins explained. "We said, shoot those again on Sunday against Valpo. We believe in you guys, we trust you, you've put the work in."
Jones said the Salukis remain a confident team.
"We never dwell in the past," he said. "It's a next-game mentality with this team. We want to move on and build on this."
SIU's defense was rock-solid as usual, holding the Beacons (10-11, 3-6) to 3-of-17 shooting from 3-point and a season-low 55 points.
Offensively, Southern totaled 22 assists and only seven turnovers, and converted 11-of-21 shots from 3-point distance. Ben Coupet had another strong game with 13 points and six rebounds. Walk-on Chris Cross capped off the evening with his first basket of the season — a 3-pointer from the left corner, that delighted his teammates on the bench.
"I love coaching this team," Mullins said. "I told them before the game, I wish we had four more months together. When we play both sides of the ball at a high level, we're a very, very good team."