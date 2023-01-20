Despite four players scoring double-digits, the Murray State women’s basketball team could not withstand a second-half barrage by Southern Illinois and ultimately fell to the Salukis, 81-73, Friday night at the CFSB Center in Murray, Kentucky.
Fast Facts
· Murray State led the game at halftime, but Southern Illinois outscored Murray State, 47-33, in the second half, including 26-18 in the third quarter.
· Southern Illinois had the hot hand from 3-point range Friday, going 9-for-16 from beyond the arc, compared to 8-for-22 by the Racers.
· Katelyn Young and Hannah McKay both notched double-doubles Friday night. Young scored a game-high 26 points, while also pulling down a season-high 15 rebounds. Meanwhile, McKay finished the night with 16 points and 10 boards.
· Macey Turley and Bria Sanders-Woods also reached double-digits Friday, marking just the second time this season that four or more Racers have scored 10 or more points. Turley scored 14 points against the Salukis, while Bria Sanders-Woods added 10.
What’s Next?
The Racers will look to bounce back Sunday when they host Missouri State at the CFSB Center in Murray at 2 p.m.