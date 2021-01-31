PADUCAH, KY -- The Southern Illinois Salukis hit 18 three-pointers on Sunday night as they held off Northern Iowa 71-68.
The win snapped a six game losing streak for the Salukis and gave them their second win in the Missouri Valley Conference.
"We have had some great practices, the limited amount that we have had," said head coach Bryan Mullins. "Then today, to come back on a back to back and be able to win against a championship program, it says a lot about the character of our young guys."
Lance Jones was the catalyst for the great offensive showing, finishing with 27-points and hit seven three-pointers in the game.
Southern Illinois will now travel to Bradley for a pair of games next weekend.