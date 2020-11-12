PADUCAH, KY -- The Southern Illinois men's basketball team announced on Thursday that they are pausing activities due to positive covid-19 test results.
As a result of their pause in team activities, they will not participate in the Wade Houston Tipoff Classic in Louisville, Kentucky that was set to take place between November 25th-29th.
"We have diligently followed the safety protocols established by our administration and local health officials, but as we've seen throughout the country, Covid cases can and will arise," Salukis head coach Bryan Mullins said in a release. "We will resume preparation for the season as soon as our medical professionals deem it is safe to do."
Southern Illinois will now begin their season on December 2nd at Southeast Missouri.