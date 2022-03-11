MOLINE, Ill. — The Southern Illinois University women's basketball team never trailed in its Missouri Valley Conference quarterfinal matchup with Indiana State University, ultimately defeating the Sycamores 77-61 on Friday afternoon in the TaxSlayer Center. The Salukis led the game for a total of 39 minutes and two seconds.
"I thought we had some great play throughout," said head coach Cindy Stein. "Everybody was contributing, and that's what we look for is the all-around contribution throughout the lineup."
Three Salukis scored in double figures, led by Gabby Walker with 20 points. Walker also grabbed eight rebounds and drew seven fouls. Abby Brockmeyer notched her fifteenth double-double of the season, scoring 18 and pulling down 10 boards. Makenzie Silvey rounded out the top Saluki scorers, pouring in 14 points while grabbing seven rebounds.
Strong post play was key for the Salukis, as they scored 42 points in the paint. Southern also won the rebounding battle 36-20, which included holding Indiana State to just three offensive boards.
"We know Indiana State are a great rebounding team; they go at it like no one in this league," said Brockmeyer. "To get them in foul trouble early was huge for us, because that limited their ability to crash the boards hard."
Southern shot 46.6% from the field for the game and was a near-perfect 18-of-19 (94.7%) from the free-throw line. After a cold first quarter, the Salukis shot 58.5% for the final 30 minutes of the contest.
"I knew that our kids would probably start a little tight, just because it's their first game in the tournament and they want it so bad," said Stein. "But I never question this team's heart or their grit, because they come to every game ready to play."
Southern will face the winner of Illinois State and Loyola-Chicago at 1 p.m. on Saturday in the MVC tournament semifinals.