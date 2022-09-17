(SIU Athletics) - Few outsiders gave Southern Illinois a chance. The odds were stacked against an 0-2 FCS team, down two starters on its offensive line, and facing Big Ten Northwestern on the road.
The Salukis (1-2) believed in themselves, though, and proceeded to dismantle the Wildcats (1-2), 31-24, behind a brilliant performance by quarterback Nic Baker, a well-conceived game plan, and relentless effort on both sides of the ball.
It was Southern's second win in school history against a Big Ten team, hearkening back to the 2006 season when then-quarterback Nick Hill threw four TD passes to spark an upset at Indiana.
"We had a daunting task today, staring 0-3 in the face if we don't beat a Big Ten school," said Hill, coaching in his seventh season at his alma mater. "Man, they battled. It was fun to watch the competitiveness, the competitive spirit."
After giving up 98 points in the first two games, a Southern Illinois defense that features seven, new starters finally started to gel.
The unit allowed 124 rushing yards to Doak Walker-award candidate Evan Hull, but most of that real estate came early in the contest, as Northwestern built a 14-7 lead five minutes into the second quarter. The Wildcats didn't reach the end zone again until the final minute of play and the outcome all but decided.
"Against a team that moved the ball really well against two Power Five opponents — Nebraska and Duke — I felt like we really made them grind and earn everything," said Hill, whose defense intercepted two passes and recovered two fumbles.
A week after being flagged for two, critical pass interference penalties at the end of the SEMO game, cornerback DJ Johnson and the rest of SIU's secondary played lights out. The only passing TD the group allowed came on a fourth down play with 1:19 to go in the contest.
After not forcing a turnover in the first two games, Southern got four takeaways today. Linebackers Branson Combs and Zach Burrola each had interceptions, and linebacker Chris Harris Jr. and defensive end Nick Okeke recovered key, second-half fumbles.
"I never lost confidence in our guys," Johnson said. "It's been hard keeping everybody up, but we pushed through and I knew we had this in us."
Standing tall in the pocket at 5-foot-9, Baker completed 23-of-34 passes for 241 yards and three TDs. Twice, he found his roommate, fullback Jacob Garrett for touchdown throws — including an 18-yarder over the middle that tied the score, 14-14, and a nine-yarder in the third quarter that put SIU up, 24-17.
Baker also picked up key yardage on the ground, eluding defenders in the pocket behind Southern's makeshift offensive line that included first-time starter Abdou Toure at left tackle.
"(Nic) just has a competitive spirit about himself that's unmatched," Hill said. "I don't think his stats matter to him much. He's just not used to losing much. It bothers him to lose. You could see the disappointment in his eyes after the last two losses."
Said Baker, "I feel like I thrive off it when people are doubting you. We were locked in all week."
The fifth-year QB put the Salukis ahead, 31-17, on a 1-yard quarterback sneak with 5:09 remaining, and a sizable contingent of Saluki fans could sense an upset in the making. Chants of "SIU, SIU" filled Ryan Field.
"It's an unbelievable feeling after the struggle of the first two weeks," Garrett said. "We came out today and believed we were going to do this."
All-purpose back Javon Williams Jr. put the finishing touches on the victory on SIU's final possession. Highlights from his spectacular day included a team-high 55 yards rushing, four catches for 48 yards, and a 12-yard pass completion.
It was fitting that on 3rd-and-1 with less than a minute to play, Williams Jr. bulldozed through Northwestern defenders for nine yards, carrying defenders along for the ride.
"The only thing I'm thinking is — get down hill, and nothing can stop me," he said.
"We have a variety of new ways to use (Javon) now to try to get him touches," Hill said. "I'm proud of Javon's willingness to get in there and be a team guy."
The Salukis return home next week to open conference play against North Dakota on Family Weekend.
"It's hard to put (this win) into words — just proud to be a Saluki and proud to be the head coach of this team," Hill said.