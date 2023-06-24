MARION, Ill. - For longtime fans of the Southern Illinois Miners, you're likely well aware of Ralph Santana's impact on the organization.
Santana was an all-star infielder for the Miners. He batted over .340 In Southern Illinois' inaugural season back in 2007.
He even helped coached the team for years after his playing career. But even though the Miners have now folded, Santana is still making an impact in Marion.
The former slugger is the first manager for the Thrillville Thrillbillies. The Thrillbillies are Marion's newest team, and play in the prospect league.
Santana has called Southern Illinois home for the last 16 years, and has already had a strong impact on the Thrillbillies in their first season.
They're 10-11 this season and sit in third in their division.
Santana said the chance to build up a new team in Marion is what attracted him to the opportunity.
"This has always been a special place for me," Santana said. "I started here and helped build the program that was here. The fact that we get the chance of starting over, and that I get to build it, is like deja vu for me as a manager. I couldn’t have asked for anything better. It was actually really great."