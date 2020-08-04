EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) -- Ryan Johansen had a goal and an assist, Jusse Saros stopped 24 shots and the Nashville Predators beat the Arizona Coyotes 4-2 to even their Stanley Cup qualifier series.
Predators coach John Hynes stuck with Saros after the Finnish goalie gave up four goals on 37 shots in the opener. Saros responded with a strong Game 2 performance, turning away multiple flurries in the first two periods before giving up goals to Clayton Keller Lawson Crouse 9 seconds apart late in the third.
Nashville had the early jump after falling into a three-goal hole to lose Game 1, scoring on goals by Nick Bonino and Johansen in a span of three minutes of the first period.?