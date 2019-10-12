Weather Alert

...PATCHY FROST POSSIBLE TONIGHT... TEMPERATURES DOWN INTO THE MID TO UPPER 30S AND LIGHT WINDS MAY RESULT IN FROST FORMATION AGAIN LATE TONIGHT. THE FROST MAY NOT BE AS WIDESPREAD AS WHAT THE AREA EXPERIENCED EARLY THIS SATURDAY MORNING. THE MAIN TIME FRAME OF CONCERN WILL BE FROM JUST AFTER MIDNIGHT UNTIL ABOUT 8 AM SUNDAY MORNING. IN AREAS THAT MAY SEE FROST AGAIN, IT COULD KILL SENSITIVE OUTDOOR VEGETATION IF LEFT UNCOVERED. STAY TUNED FOR UPDATES. IF CONDITIONS END UP A BIT COLDER WITH COMPLETELY CALM WINDS, ANOTHER ADVISORY MAY BE REQUIRED.