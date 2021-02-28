CHARLESTON, Ill. (AP) -- Zion Custis and Geno Hess ran for two touchdowns each and Southeast Missouri beat Eastern Illinois 47-7 on Sunday in both teams' spring opener.
The Redhawks played their first game since losing to Southern Illinois on Oct. 20 in their only fall contest. Andrew Bunch was 23-of-37 passing for 302 yards and a touchdown to Johnny King, who caught seven passes for 115 yards.
Southeast Missouri broke the game open with a 27-point second quarter. Eastern Illinois' Kendi Young ran 72 yards for the Panthers' only score.