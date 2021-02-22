CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. - Chris Harris scored 15 points and Nana Akenten added 13 as Southeast Missouri (9-15, 7-11) dropped its home finale to Eastern Kentucky (19-6, 13-5), 87-65, Monday afternoon at the Show Me Center.
Forty-eight hours after EKU suffered a 22-point loss to SEMO in Cape Girardeau, the Colonels beat the Redhawks by the same margin to force a split in the season series.
The Colonels outscored the Redhawks, 42-18, from 3-point range shooting 50.8 percent (31-of-61) from the field and 60.9 percent (14-of-23) from downtown.
SEMO led for less than two minutes in the contest.
EKU used a 15-2 run to stretch its lead to 28-15 with 7:39 remaining in the first half and never looked back. The Colonels held a 39-26 advantage at the intermission.
The Redhawks narrowed EKU's lead to 39-28 early in the second stanza when Manny Patterson scored a layup. That was as close as SEMO would get the rest of the way.
EKU led by as many as 25 points on multiple occasions and didn't let its lead dip below 20 for the final 6:29.
Harris made four field goals, two 3-pointers and a perfect 5-of-5 free throws to pace the Redhawks. Akenten drained a team-high three 3-pointers and pulled down a game-high seven rebounds to go along with his 13 points.
SEMO shot 38.2 percent (21-of-55) from the field and 27.3 percent (6-of-22) from beyond the arc. The Redhawks were also outrebounded, 39-30, and committed 16 turnovers.
The Redhawks finished with a 7-6 record at home this year getting their first winning record at the Show Me Center since 2016-17 (10-4).
SEMO, which is seventh in the Ohio Valley Conference standings, continues its fight for one of this year's OVC Tournament spots, heads to Eastern Illinois on Feb. 25.