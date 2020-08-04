CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. – Five Southeast Missouri head coaches were awarded contract extensions following a successful 2019-20 season that included four Ohio Valley Conference titles and three NCAA berths.
Tom Matukewicz (Football), Rekha Patterson (Women's Basketball), Julie Yankus (Volleyball), Heather Nelson (Women's Soccer) and Andy Sawyers (Baseball) were given additional years on their contracts.
Matukewicz (through Jan. 31, 2026), Patterson (through Apr. 30, 2025), Yankus (through Jan. 31, 2023) and Nelson (through Jan. 31, 2023) received three-year extensions, while Sawyers received an additional two years on his contract (through June 30, 2022).
"Coach Matukewicz, Coach Patterson, Coach Yankus, Coach Nelson and Coach Sawyers have the special ability to develop their student-athletes both on and off the field," said Director of Athletics Brady Barke. "We have seen the positive impact that their programs can have on our University and community, and I'm excited they have the opportunity to build upon their recent success."
Before the COVID-19 pandemic brought the 2019-20 athletic season to a screeching halt, SEMO already had won OVC regular-season titles in football and women's soccer, and OVC Tournament crowns in volleyball and women's basketball.
Matukewicz led the football team to its second-straight nine-win season and NCAA Football Championship Subdivision Playoff appearance for the first time in program history. SEMO finished the year as Co-OVC Champions with an overall record of 9-4 and 7-1 in league play.
Patterson and her women's basketball team were set to learn its NCAA Tournament opponent when the governing body of college athletics canceled both the men's and women's basketball tournaments due to COVID-19. Although SEMO didn't get a chance to dance, it had plenty to celebrate during its stellar 2019-20 campaign.
The Redhawks posted an overall record of 25-7 and 14-4 in the OVC. As the #3 seed, SEMO defeated Tennessee Tech on a buzzer-beater in overtime and used convincing wins over the tournament's top two seeds (#2 Belmont; #1 UT Martin) to claim its first OVC Tournament Championship since 2006-07.
Yankus' volleyball team won its OVC Tournament Championship on the same day the football team won its regular-season crown. SEMO put together a 23-11 record and finished second in the league at 12-4. The Redhawks later beat Tennessee Tech, Murray State and Morehead State to win the conference's postseason tournament. SEMO's season ended with a first-round NCAA Tournament loss at #9 Kentucky.
SEMO's women's soccer team won the first OVC title last fall. Nelson guided the Redhawks to an 11-5-1 record and 8-1-1 mark against conference foes. SEMO went unbeaten in its final seven games of the season en route to giving Nelson her sixth OVC regular-season trophy. The Redhawks reached the semifinals of the OVC Tournament, which they hosted in Cape Girardeau.
Sawyers was only 17 games into his fourth year at the helm of the baseball program when his 2020 season was cut short due to COVID-19. The Redhawks were 9-8 and had won seven of nine games ahead of their initially scheduled conference opener against SIU Edwardsville when play was suspended.
Upon the completion of the fall and winter sports seasons, and 17 baseball games, 17 softball contests and 10 tennis matches into the spring, SEMO was first in the OVC Commissioner's Cup race with 80.75 points. The Redhawks held nearly a six-point advantage (5.75) over Murray State (75 pts.). SEMO also collected a school record 44 conference wins between the fall and winter sports seasons.