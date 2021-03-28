CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (AP) -- Andrew Bunch threw for 259 yards and a pair of touchdowns and Zack Smith was the recipient of those scores and 173 receiving yards and Southeast Missouri State held off Tennessee Tech 24-21.
With a 24-14 lead, Bunch fumbled after an 8-yard loss on a sack at his own 39-yard line. Tennessee Tech used five plays to score when Willie Miller found Jordan Brown on a 26-yard scoring pass with 3:20 left.
The Redhawks picked up a pair of first downs on their final drive to end it. Miller threw for 166 yards and ran for 76 yards on 14 carries.