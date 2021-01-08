PADUCAH, KY -- The Southeast Missouri men's basketball team announced on Friday afternoon that they will pause all team activities due to Ohio Valley Conference Covid-19 protocols.
As a result the Redhawks will miss their next two scheduled games against Tennessee State on Saturday, as well as their game against UT Martin on Monday night.
The game against UT Martin was already a rescheduled game from December when the Skyhawks program had to pause team activities.
The Redhawks next scheduled game is when they host Murray State on January 14th.