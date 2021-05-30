Southeast Missouri State scored all of their runs in the first four innings en route to a 10-1 win over Murray State in the Ohio Valley Conference championship game.
Freshman right-hander Kyle Miller allowed only one run on two hits and notched a career-high 10 strikeouts in a complete game victory for the Redhawks.
Murray State finished the season at 33-25.
SEMO won the OVC Tournament for the first time since 2016 and claimed its fourth OVC Tournament crown in program history.
The Redhawks will find out where they're headed for the NCAA Regionals on Monday morning.