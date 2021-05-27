Top-seeded Southeast Missouri State held off Austin Peay, 11-8, in the opening round of the Ohio Valley Conference Baseball Tournament Thursday in Jackson, TN.
Murray State's game with Morehead State was suspended in the 10th inning due to bad weather. The game was tied 6-6. It will be resumed at 11:00am Friday.
The winner of the Murray State/Morehead State game will face SEMO after the suspended game is completed.
The loser of the Murray State/Morehead State game will face Austin Peay in an elimination game at approximately 3:00pm.