Southeast Missouri Stat's women used a 17-6 run to close the third quarter to help clinch a 69-53 win over Murray State Thursday night at the Show Me Center.
Murray State freshman Katelyn Young scored a team-high 17 points, and helped push the Racers to a five-point lead early in the third quarter. That's the when the Redhawks seized control thanks to a game-high 28 points from Tesia Thompson.
The Racers were unable to make a run late thanks to missing eight of their final nine shots.
SEMO will host Austin Peay on Saturday. Murray State will travel to UT Martin.
Photo courtesy: SEMO Athletics