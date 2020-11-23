PADUCAH, KY -- On Monday morning Louisville women's basketball coach Jeff Walz put out an open invitation for his team to play a game on the road this Wednesday after the Cardinals had their season opener against Middle Tennessee canceled.
Southeast Missouri has taken him up on that offer.
The Redhawks made the announcement just a few hours later that they would be hosting the 5th ranked Cardinals at the Show Me Center on Wedneday, November 25th.
SEMO had previously lost their originally scheduled season opener to Missouri Baptist which was scheduled for November 28th.
Walz responded to the announcement moments after it was made.
This could become very normal for teams to reach out through social media to schedule games in the future when each week could bring countless changes for every team.