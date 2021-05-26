TULSA, Okla. (AP) - Phil Mickelson is not playing the Senior PGA Championship at Southern Hills.
But his presence is felt in a big way among his peers in the 50-and-older set.
Mickelson set the record last week by winning the PGA Championship at age 50 to become golf's oldest major champion.
He chose to play at Colonial this week instead of one of the elite senior majors.
From Steve Stricker to Jim Furyk, players were inspired by Lefty's win.
They say it pushes the boundaries to what's possible and shows that senior golf is still ultra competitive.