Tonight we honor Greenfield basketball standout Tess Darby. Darby and her teammates looked poised to cap an undefeated season with a second state championship in three years last week in Murfreesboro. But after officials suspended the Tennessee State Tournament, Darby is proud to say she still has one state title no one can ever take away from her.
"That was definitely an exciting time for our small town," Darby said. "It's what it lives for. So that's for sure my best memory."
Despite winning a state title her sophomore season in 2018, Darby still thought she had plenty to prove in her senior season. After losing in the state semifinals last year, the Lady Yellowjackets ran off 32-straight wins to start this year. But it appears they likely won't be able to write the final chapter of their storybook season.
"We wanted more in that season, and the fact that us seniors, we never knew that was going to be our last game," Darby added.
Darby averaged more than 17 points per game in her senior year, and earned a scholarship to play college basketball at the University of Tennessee. Greenfield coach Willie Trevathan will remember Darby's impact that went far beyond just scoring.
"She just really enjoyed stepping up to pressure situations and big moments, and just really enjoyed competing," Trevathan said. "I think, more than anything, the way to describe Tess is her love for competition."
If Darby doesn't get a chance to finish the state tournament, her next stop will be Knoxville where she'll play for the Lady Vols and major in business.