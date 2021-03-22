INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - Jaden Shackelford and Alabama stuck with what got them to the NCAA Tournament, torching Maryland with 3-point shooting in a 96-77 second-round rout.

Shackelford scored 21 points and made five of Alabama's 16 3-pointers as the second-seeded Crimson Tide advanced to their first Sweet 16 since 2004.

It's the first regional semifinal for Nate Oats, the second-year coach who made Buffalo a must-watch team before moving up to the Southeastern Conference.

After trailing early, the nation's top 3-point shooting team quickly heated up to overwhelm the 10th-seeded Terrapins.

Alabama next faces 11th-seeded UCLA in the East Region.

Aaron Wiggins scored 27 points and Eric Ayala had 13 for Maryland.