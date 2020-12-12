NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) -- Sarah Fuller has a football keepsake from her history-making moment.
The ball from her second extra point likely is headed to the College Football Hall of Fame. She kicked two extra points to become the first woman to score in a Power Five conference game Saturday for Vanderbilt in a 42-17 loss to Tennessee.
Fuller only made a squib kickoff to open the second half of a loss at Missouri on Nov. 28 when she became the first woman to play in a Power Five game. Tennessee snapped a six-game skid with the win.