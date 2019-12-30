TERRE HAUTE, Ind. - The SIU men's basketball program dropped its MVC opener 68-56 at Indiana State on Monday night at Hulman Center.
SIU (6-8, 0-1 MVC), which played its eighth-straight game without star senior Aaron Cook Jr. because of a broken hand, was also without its other star senior guard, Eric McGill, who was battling the flu. Those starting roles were filled by two true freshmen, who tne had the unenviable job of facing Indiana State's dynamic backcourt duo of senior Jordan Barnes and junior Tyreke Key, who are both career 1,000-point scorers.
Barnes and Key combined for 29 points, 9 rebounds, 8 assists and 4 steals; and the Sycamores (8-4, 1-0 MVC) rolled to its eighth-straight win after starting the year 0-4.
Barret Benson was outstanding for SIU with 14 points, 9 rebounds and 2 blocked shots.
"We caught a break tonight; we understand that, with them being shorthanded without some good players," Indiana State head coach Greg Lansing said. "We knew they would come in here and fight like crazy, and the rest of their guys really stepped up well. We had to play awfully hard. We knew it coming in. Every possession in The Valley is going to be a fistfight."
UP NEXT: The Salukis host Illinois State on Saturday at 3 p.m. in Banterra Center.